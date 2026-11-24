A Thanksgiving Day phone call from Frank Sinatra to Palm Springs Mayor Bill Foster in 1978 helped set in motion a remarkable story involving friendship, a funeral and one of the Coachella Valley's prominent houses of worship.

In this edition of Desert in a Minute, NBC Palm Springs historian Steve Sumrall looks back at the death of Erwin “Ruby” Rubenstein, one of Sinatra's longtime friends and a familiar figure in the early entertainment scene of Palm Springs.

Rubenstein began his career as an orchestra conductor, leading the house band at Al Wertheimer's Dunes Club in Cathedral City. His wife, Connie, also performed with the band.

The couple later became involved with a popular Palm Springs establishment that became Ruby's Dunes Club, a favorite gathering place for Sinatra and members of the Rat Pack.

When Rubenstein died on Thanksgiving morning, November 23, 1978, Sinatra began calling friends and associates to invite them to a memorial service he planned to host.

There was one major complication: The cemetery was closed for the holiday weekend. Because Rubenstein was Jewish, his family also wanted to honor the tradition of arranging burial as soon as possible.

Sinatra turned to Barbara Foster, the mayor's wife, for help. She contacted Rabbi Joseph Hurwitz of Temple Isaiah and explained the situation, including Sinatra's commitment to bringing friends together for Rubenstein's farewell.

According to Foster's recollection in a 2018 interview, the conversation eventually led to an agreement involving a substantial donation from Sinatra in exchange for making the burial arrangements possible.

The story became part of Temple Isaiah's history, with Sinatra's contribution helping support the expansion of the Palm Springs congregation's place of worship.

For Sinatra, it was a way to honor a cherished friend. For the community, it became an unusual piece of local history connecting Hollywood, Palm Springs and a Thanksgiving week that would not soon be forgotten.