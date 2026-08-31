Paleta Festival Coming to Historic Ramona Bowl in Hemet

A historic Hemet venue is preparing to welcome a new festival celebrating Mexican culture and bringing the community together.

The Paleta Festival, also known as Paleta Azul, is scheduled for September 19-20 at the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre in Hemet.

Lori Van Arsdale, a board member of the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre, says the 5,400-seat venue has deep roots in the Hemet community.

The venue’s history dates back to 1923, when the community came together to stage a production based on “Ramona,” the popular 1884 novel by author Helen Hunt Jackson.

Van Arsdale says hundreds of community members have continued to participate in the production over the years.

She says she is particularly excited about the Paleta Festival because it will celebrate Mexican Independence, an occasion she says does not receive as much attention as Cinco de Mayo.

Organizers are also hoping to attract visitors from throughout the region, including the Coachella Valley.

Before the festival weekend, Paleta Festival will host Música en Comunidad on September 10. The free community outreach event is designed to bring people together ahead of the festival.

Van Arsdale says the events provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the Ramona Bowl and its history.

The Paleta Festival also offers the historic venue an opportunity to introduce itself to a new audience. Van Arsdale hopes visitors will return to experience the Ramona Bowl’s long-running production in the spring.

The Ramona Bowl play is traditionally performed during the final two weekends of April and the first weekend of May. The production has continued since 1923, with interruptions during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets and additional information about the Paleta Festival are available at Ramonabowl.com and PaletaFestival.com. The Ramona Bowl office can also be reached at 951-658-3111.

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