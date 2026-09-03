Agua Caliente Casinos Plan Labor Day Weekend of Live Music and Events

Agua Caliente Casinos is preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend with entertainment, live music, dining and gaming promotions across its Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City and Palm Springs locations.

In Rancho Mirage, The Temptations will perform Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets remain available for the show.

Cathedral City will offer entertainment throughout the holiday weekend, with the music of the Eagles scheduled for Friday and ABBA LA performing Saturday at 8 p.m. The casino's free tribute concert series typically takes place Saturday nights, but holiday weekends also include Friday performances.

The concerts are held outdoors in the casino's Terraza when temperatures allow. Because of the summer heat, recent performances have been moved indoors to the Tequila Bar.

Sunday will also feature live music during brunch at Cafe 111. The band Midlife Crisis is scheduled to perform following brunch.

At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, the focus is on late-night entertainment and cover bands. Crucial Culture will perform at the Cascade Lounge, with the shows offered free to guests. The casino also hosts Latin Nights every Sunday.

Monday will feature Hotspot Bingo with Devin and Ned.

Tarah Smigun, director of Media and Community Relations for Agua Caliente Casinos, said the three properties will offer entertainment throughout the holiday weekend, along with gaming promotions and food and beverage specials.

Free slot tournaments will be offered Saturday, Sunday and Monday, giving guests another option during the holiday weekend.

Agua Caliente Casinos encourages visitors to check its website for schedules, entertainment details, promotions and dining information across all three properties.

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