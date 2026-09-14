Coachella Valley author H.B. Fletcher brings psychological thrillers to life

Coachella Valley readers who enjoy psychological thrillers and mysteries have a chance to meet local author H.B. Fletcher at two upcoming book signings.

Fletcher is the author of “The Last Thing That Lily Saw,” a suspenseful mystery centered on a 17-year-old girl who finds herself at the center of a complicated mystery after she is discovered face-up in a pool and her father is found dead nearby.

“Nothing is as it looks,” Fletcher said, describing the twists and secrets Lily encounters throughout the story.

Fletcher said his interest in writing thrillers grew after working on books focused on more personal subjects. Inspired by the murder mysteries and suspense programs he watches, he began writing what started as a simple paragraph.

“It just grew into a book,” Fletcher said. “And I said, this is my niche. This is what I need to do.”

Now, Fletcher is continuing Lily's story with a sequel titled “What Lily Heard,” scheduled for release November 30. The book is available for preorder and will explore more of Lily's story and the mysteries surrounding her.

Fletcher will also meet with readers at two upcoming events in the Coachella Valley.

His first book signing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Billy Reads in Palm Springs. Fletcher said attendees can meet him, purchase books, get them signed and receive gift bags.

A second signing is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fantasy Springs. The event will include book sales and signings, snacks and gift prizes. Fletcher is asking attendees to RSVP through the event website, although he said an RSVP is not required to attend.

Fletcher said he hopes the events give readers an opportunity to connect with a local author and talk about books, ideas and the mysteries that inspire his work.

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