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Arts in California Parks Program Brings Culture and Creativity to Local Parks
California State Parks and nonprofit partner Parks California are preparing to announce a new round of community grants designed to bring art, culture and creativity into local parks across the state.
The Arts in California Parks program is designed to introduce new audiences to parks while creating opportunities for artists and communities to work together.
A recent independent evaluation found that nearly 79,000 people participated in Arts in California Parks events during 2025. Forty percent of participants said they were visiting their local park for the first time, while 90% said they attended specifically because of an Arts in California Parks event.
California State Parks Director Armando Quintero says the program is intended to create new ways for people to connect with parks in their own communities.
One local example is Cathedral City’s Hope Rising: Esperanza Park Cultural Celebration. The project brought residents of the historically underserved Dream Homes neighborhood together through mural-making, music, food, performances and family activities at Esperanza Park.
Quintero says programs like these can help residents see local parks as places that belong to them and reflect their communities.
The grants also create opportunities for artists to teach and share their work, with projects ranging from murals and painting to poetry, performances, cultural celebrations and other community activities.
The program is also intended to broaden the perception of what a park can offer beyond traditional outdoor recreation.
For the 2026-27 grant cycle, Arts in California Parks is expected to award up to $2.5 million in implementation grants. The selected grantees are scheduled to be announced in October, with the grant period running from October 2026 through September 2027.
The 2026-27 cycle is the final year of the program’s three-year pilot initiative.
People can find information about participating projects and upcoming events through the Arts in California Parks website. The program also maintains a calendar and project information for communities looking to discover arts and cultural activities in parks across California.
For Quintero, the goal is simple: create more opportunities for Californians to experience their local parks in ways that reflect the communities around them.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 16, 2026
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