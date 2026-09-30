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Flu Season Is Here: What to Know About Vaccines, Timing and Protecting Your Family
Flu Season Is Here: What to Know About Vaccines, Timing and Protecting Your Family
Fall brings football, back-to-school activities and cooler weather, but it also marks the beginning of flu season — making this a good time to prepare for influenza.
On Desert Living, CVS pharmacist and district leader Dr. Amy Lynn Valentine answered some common questions about flu vaccines and ways families can reduce their risk of getting sick.
Do you need a flu shot every year?
According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older should receive a flu vaccine each season, with rare exceptions. The vaccine is reviewed and updated annually because influenza viruses change, and protection from vaccination can decrease over time.
For the 2026-27 flu season, all U.S. flu vaccines are trivalent, meaning they are designed to protect against three influenza viruses. The vaccine composition was updated from the previous season.
When should you get vaccinated?
September and October are generally good times for most people to get their flu vaccine. The CDC says people should ideally be vaccinated by the end of October, but it is not too late to get vaccinated later in the season as long as flu viruses are circulating and vaccine is available.
Can the flu shot give you the flu?
Valentine addressed one of the most common misconceptions about flu vaccination: that the vaccine can cause influenza.
The CDC notes that injectable inactivated flu vaccines cannot cause flu. Some people may experience temporary side effects after vaccination, such as soreness at the injection site, fatigue or a low-grade fever.
Who is most vulnerable to serious complications?
Some groups face a higher risk of serious complications from influenza, including adults 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with certain underlying health conditions.
The CDC says vaccination is particularly important for people in these higher-risk groups.
Simple ways to help prevent the flu
One of the simplest ways to reduce the spread of illness is regular handwashing.
People come into contact with countless surfaces throughout the day, making good hand hygiene an important part of flu prevention. Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands can also help reduce the chance of infection.
Families can schedule vaccinations together
CVS also offers group scheduling, allowing customers to book appointments for multiple family members in a single time slot.
For more information about flu vaccination, the CDC recommends speaking with a health care professional or pharmacist. CVS customers can also visit CVS.com for information about vaccination services.
The CDC says the best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2026
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