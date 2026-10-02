“Funk Cancer” Brings Legendary Music to Agua Caliente Casino to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Families

The Desi Strong Foundation is bringing together music and a meaningful cause with “Funk Cancer,” an upcoming concert at Agave Caliente Terraza at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 23, at 8 p.m. and will feature legendary acts including Zapp Band, The Sugar Hill Gang and The Furious Five. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the Desi Strong Foundation.

The Desi Strong Foundation supports Coachella Valley families dealing with pediatric cancer. Because there is no children’s hospital in the Coachella Valley, many families must travel outside the area for treatment, creating additional financial and emotional challenges.

Jessica Bowser and Gil Rutenberg joined the program to talk about the foundation’s mission and the upcoming fundraiser.

Organizers say the goal is to make “Funk Cancer” more than a traditional fundraiser, creating a night where people can enjoy live music while also learning more about pediatric cancer and supporting local families.

The Desi Strong Foundation also provides families with financial assistance for expenses such as travel, food and lodging. The organization provides its Desi Strong Doll free of charge to children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Organizers credited several sponsors for helping bring the event together, including Supervisor Manny Perez, GHA Companies, Screaming Angie, Black Widow, Becerra Brothers Roofing and Jammin' 99.5.

Tickets are available through the Desi Strong Foundation website and the event page at Agua Caliente Casinos.

“Funk Cancer” takes place October 23 at Agave Caliente Terraza at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.