Respiratory Virus Season: Think Beyond the Flu Shot

As respiratory virus season approaches, health experts are encouraging people to look beyond the annual flu vaccine and make sure they are protected against illnesses that can lead to serious complications.

Dr. Nadia Ahmad with the American Pharmacists Association says people should consider four major respiratory illnesses: flu, RSV, COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Getting a flu vaccine is important, but it does not protect against all four illnesses. Ahmad says vaccination recommendations can vary depending on a person’s age, health conditions and risk factors.

She recommends talking with a pharmacist about vaccination status to identify any gaps in protection.

In rural and underserved communities, Ahmad says access to health care can create additional challenges, including transportation barriers, long wait times and the need to travel long distances for appointments.

She also noted that certain environmental exposures can increase concerns about respiratory health. Older adults and people exposed to conditions such as wildfire smoke or certain workplace environments may face additional risks for serious lung disease.

Ahmad says community pharmacists can help patients understand which vaccines may be appropriate and provide access to vaccination services close to home.

She also emphasized that vaccination should be viewed as a year-round part of maintaining good health rather than something limited to flu season.

As people age, their vaccination needs can change, and additional vaccines may be recommended. Ahmad pointed to vaccines for shingles, measles, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis A and B, and meningococcal disease as examples.

Her advice is simple: talk with a local pharmacist, bring questions and, if you're unsure about your vaccination history, ask whether you are up to date.

Ahmad says staying current on recommended vaccinations can help protect individuals and their families from serious illness.