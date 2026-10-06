New FDA-Approved Treatment Offers Another Option for Adults With Fibromyalgia

About 10 million adults in the United States live with fibromyalgia, a chronic condition commonly associated with widespread pain, fatigue and non-restorative sleep.

For many patients, getting a diagnosis can take years because symptoms can overlap with other conditions and may not be outwardly visible.

Now, patients have another treatment option. TONMYA, a prescription medication containing cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, was approved by the FDA in August 2025 as the first new FDA-approved therapy for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years.

TONMYA is a non-opioid medication taken once daily at bedtime. Unlike traditional oral cyclobenzaprine tablets, TONMYA is a sublingual tablet that dissolves under the tongue and is designed for rapid absorption.

The FDA approval was based on clinical trials evaluating TONMYA in adults with fibromyalgia. In two of the three Phase 3 trials, the medication produced statistically significant reductions in pain compared with placebo.

Doctors say patients interested in the treatment should discuss their individual medical history and current medications with their health care provider to determine whether TONMYA is appropriate.

For more information, patients can visit Tonmya.com.