How Dental Implants and Full-Mouth Transformations Are Changing Lives

For many people, going to the dentist can bring anxiety and fear. But advances in dentistry are changing the way patients experience major dental procedures.

On Dental Living, Dr. Yeghisheh Mirzoyan, founder and CEO of 818 Dentist, discussed dental implants, full-mouth transformations and the growing use of all-on-X procedures.

Mirzoyan says all-on-X procedures performed under general anesthesia can transform the lives of patients who need extensive dental treatment. During the procedure, an oral surgeon can place dental implants, remove infection, perform necessary bone work and complete other procedures while the patient is under anesthesia.

Patients can then wake up with their treatment completed, depending on the specific procedure and treatment plan.

Mirzoyan also discussed what he describes as pain-free dentistry, made possible through the use of dental and general anesthesiologists. These trained medical professionals monitor patients during procedures and help ensure they are safely asleep and comfortable throughout treatment.

At 818 Dentist, Mirzoyan says a team of dental specialists works together to provide comprehensive care. The practice also has an in-house dental laboratory, allowing the team to digitally design, 3D print, mill and fabricate a range of dental restorations.

The laboratory can produce everything from crowns and dentures to temporary restorations, zirconia bridges and implant components.

According to Mirzoyan, having the dental team and laboratory under one roof allows the practice to coordinate different aspects of treatment in one location.

818 Dentist currently has two locations in Los Angeles. More information is available at 818.dentist, as well as through the practice's social media accounts.