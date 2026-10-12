Desert Living: Author Ann Walton Finds Humor in the Challenges of Parenting

Finding humor in the everyday challenges of parenting is the focus of author Ann Walton’s book, “Screaming Teddy Bears: True Tales of Motherhood, Mischief, and Mayhem.”

Walton joined Desert Living to discuss how her experiences raising two very different children inspired her to approach parenting with humor rather than traditional methods.

Walton describes herself as someone who frequently finds herself in unusual and unexpected situations. Over time, she learned to laugh at those experiences instead of letting them become sources of frustration or sadness.

Her children had very different personalities, she explained. One was outgoing and accomplished, earning a Ph.D. from Princeton, while the other was exceptionally shy but equally intelligent. Both were also stubborn, leading Walton to find creative ways to connect with them, including playing jokes on them.

“Screaming Teddy Bears” is not just for parents of young children. Walton said the book is for anyone who enjoys a laugh or has spent time around kids. She cautioned, however, that readers who take life too seriously might not appreciate her approach.

Walton also discussed her first book, “Never Lean Too Far Over a Cliff: And Other Life Lessons Learned the Hard and Hilarious Way.” The book draws on unusual and sometimes extreme experiences from her own life. She said humor helped her work through situations that otherwise could have left her feeling hurt, angry or sad.

Walton believes humor can offer a different perspective on life's challenges and help people find something positive in even the most unexpected circumstances.

For more information about her books, visit Ann Walton Books, her website dedicated to her writing.