Desert Living: Report Examines Alleged Lawsuit Abuse and Fraudulent Injury Claims

A new report is examining alleged fraudulent accident and injury claims across the country as part of Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week.

Tiger Joyce, president of the American Tort Reform Foundation, joined Desert Living to discuss the report, which examines nearly 200 racketeering lawsuits involving allegations of staged accidents and fraudulent injury claims.

Joyce said the foundation estimates that lawsuit abuse costs the average California family of four more than $10,000 annually. He argued that businesses facing increased litigation costs may pass those expenses on to consumers through higher prices.

The report focuses on cases involving alleged fraud rings, in which multiple people or entities are accused of working together to pursue fraudulent claims.

Joyce discussed the use of Civil RICO, a federal law originally enacted to combat organized crime. The law allows civil claims against individuals or entities accused of participating in certain patterns of racketeering activity when the legal requirements are met.

According to Joyce, businesses and insurers are using these legal tools to pursue remedies against alleged coordinated fraud. He said companies need opportunities to investigate suspected fraud and seek accountability through the courts.

Joyce also outlined the financial consequences of litigation, arguing that businesses may struggle to absorb rising costs or may pass them along to customers. He said those expenses can affect both consumers and businesses operating in an increasingly expensive environment.

The American Tort Reform Foundation's report and additional information about its recommendations are available at StopCourtFraud.com.

The foundation advocates for changes to the civil justice system. Its cost estimates and conclusions reflect the organization's position on litigation and tort reform.