Covered California Open Enrollment Begins November 1: What to Know for 2027

Californians are being encouraged to start reviewing their health insurance options as Covered California prepares for its 2027 open enrollment period, beginning November 1.

On Desert Living, Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman discussed how residents can prepare, renew their existing plans, and find coverage that fits their health care needs and budget.

Altman said one of the most important steps is considering how much health care a person or family expects to use in the coming year. Some plans offer lower monthly premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs when visiting a doctor, while others cost more each month but may have lower copayments and deductibles.

Residents should also check whether their preferred doctors and hospitals are included in a plan’s provider network and whether their prescription medications are covered.

Current Covered California enrollees can renew their coverage now. Altman encouraged residents to watch for mail directly from Covered California, noting that some federal changes could affect certain groups of legally present immigrants.

Altman said the agency estimates about 60% of enrollees will pay roughly the same amount for coverage in 2027 as they did in 2026, while some could pay less. She also noted that approximately 90% of Covered California enrollees qualify for financial assistance, generally through tax credits that lower monthly premiums.

In the Palm Springs region, Altman said about one in five enrollees pays less than $50 a month for coverage after receiving tax credits.

People shopping for insurance for the first time can compare plans and estimated costs online, including potential financial assistance.

For more information, visit CoveredCA.com or call 1-800-300-1506.