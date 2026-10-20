Matt Fraser, America’s Top Medium, Brings His Live Tour to California

Matt Fraser, known as America’s Top Medium, is bringing his live tour to California, with upcoming dates in November and a return to the region in January.

Fraser joined Desert Living to talk about his work as a psychic medium, his New York Times bestselling books and his appearance on the E! Entertainment Television series Meet the Frasers.

Fraser said he expanded his West Coast tour after years of requests from fans who had watched his show and read his books.

He describes his work as helping people connect with loved ones who have passed away, sharing messages that he believes can offer comfort and reassurance.

Fraser said audiences often arrive feeling anxious or skeptical, especially if they have never attended a medium's event before. He believes the experience can help people feel a continued connection with loved ones.

He also discussed signs that people may associate with loved ones who have passed, including butterflies, dragonflies, repeating numbers and dreams.

Fraser says each live event is different, with messages varying from one audience to another.

People can find tour dates, books and information about online readings on his website, MeetMattFraser.com.