Desert Living Now
California Families Could Pay $7,000 More in Energy Costs Over 15 Years, Report Finds
California families could pay thousands of dollars more for energy over the next 15 years, according to a new analysis from Energy Innovation.
Robbie Orvis of Energy Innovation says the research projects California households will spend an additional $100 billion on electricity, natural gas and gasoline over that period. For the average California family, that translates to more than $7,000 in additional energy costs.
Orvis attributes the projected increases in part to rising fossil fuel prices, including natural gas and gasoline. He also says recent policy changes have made it more difficult and expensive to build some clean energy technologies that could help protect consumers from volatile fuel prices.
The report also connects fossil fuel use to rising healthcare expenses. Orvis says Energy Innovation projects air pollution from burning fossil fuels could lead to more than $4 billion in additional healthcare costs for Californians between now and 2040.
Burning coal, natural gas and gasoline releases air pollutants that can contribute to illness and premature death, according to Orvis.
Consumers may have options to help manage energy expenses, including rooftop solar, which can reduce reliance on utility-provided electricity. Orvis also says state governments can help by streamlining permits for wind, solar and battery projects and supporting electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure.
Energy Innovation says its research and consumer cost-saving information are available at energyinnovation.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.
Watch a gargantuan, 5.7-mile-long train nab a world record as it disappears over the horizon!
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do yoga?
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings
Your face may reveal more than you think. Researchers developed AI that analyzes facial photos for clues about biological age and cancer survival. Potentially a future tool to help doctors? 🥼
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Giveaway: 3-4 minutes of air time on Talking with Thalia!
🧛♂️ The Count is in the Coachella Valley! Kevin Mann is back with a new Mann on the Aisle review teaser, taking a bite out of Dracula at Revolution Stage Company! 🩸🎭 Will this production leave him spellbound or thirsty for more? Stay tuned for the full review! #MannOnTheAisle #Dracula #RevolutionStageCompany #TheatreReview #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
Independent journalists and political operatives are churning out viral clips from the 2026 campaign trail. Sometimes, these clips are sorely out of context, yet they’re driving the midterms conversation. CNN’s Marshall Cohen dives into this phenomenon and speaks with a prominent clipper about the industry.
☕️ Social Time with Thal & Jerry. Do you celebrate your birthday anymore?
A highly anticipated hearing in the People vs. William Rodriguez case was postponed for a second time today after the prosecution used a legal move to request a new judge for the hearing. Today a judge was expected to rule whether or not to dismiss Rodriguez’s murder charge after he struck and killed 60 year old Christina Barrington in Cathedral City. Tune in to our 5,6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has all the latest details.