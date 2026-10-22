California Families Could Pay $7,000 More in Energy Costs Over 15 Years, Report Finds

California families could pay thousands of dollars more for energy over the next 15 years, according to a new analysis from Energy Innovation.

Robbie Orvis of Energy Innovation says the research projects California households will spend an additional $100 billion on electricity, natural gas and gasoline over that period. For the average California family, that translates to more than $7,000 in additional energy costs.

Orvis attributes the projected increases in part to rising fossil fuel prices, including natural gas and gasoline. He also says recent policy changes have made it more difficult and expensive to build some clean energy technologies that could help protect consumers from volatile fuel prices.

The report also connects fossil fuel use to rising healthcare expenses. Orvis says Energy Innovation projects air pollution from burning fossil fuels could lead to more than $4 billion in additional healthcare costs for Californians between now and 2040.

Burning coal, natural gas and gasoline releases air pollutants that can contribute to illness and premature death, according to Orvis.

Consumers may have options to help manage energy expenses, including rooftop solar, which can reduce reliance on utility-provided electricity. Orvis also says state governments can help by streamlining permits for wind, solar and battery projects and supporting electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure.

Energy Innovation says its research and consumer cost-saving information are available at energyinnovation.org.