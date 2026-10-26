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Former Lawmakers Discuss Efforts to Lower Prescription Drug Costs
Nearly half of U.S. adults say the high cost of prescription medications has forced them to cut pills or skip doses, highlighting concerns about the affordability of healthcare in America.
To discuss potential solutions, former U.S. representatives J.D. Hayworth and Joe Cunningham of the Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance joined a discussion about rising drug prices and proposed legislation aimed at lowering costs for American consumers.
Cunningham argued that pharmaceutical companies contribute to the affordability problem by charging Americans significantly more for prescription drugs than consumers in other developed countries.
He said supporters of Most Favored Nation drug pricing legislation want to bring U.S. prices more in line with those paid abroad.
Cunningham also argued that voters want elected officials to prioritize the interests of their constituents when addressing prescription drug costs.
Hayworth pointed to an executive order issued by the administration in spring 2025 aimed at advancing Most Favored Nation drug pricing policies. He said agreements between the administration and pharmaceutical companies would not provide a lasting solution without congressional action.
Hayworth argued that legislation would provide a more durable approach than executive orders, which can be changed by future administrations.
Both former lawmakers emphasized that prescription drug affordability should be addressed as an issue affecting Americans across party lines.
Hayworth encouraged viewers to contact their members of Congress and U.S. senators to ask where they stand on H.R. 3493, which he cited as part of the effort to reform prescription drug pricing.
The Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance provides additional information about its position on drug pricing and proposed reforms at PharmaReformAlliance.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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