Desert Living: How Community Pharmacists Can Help With Respiratory Viruses

With the holiday season approaching, family gatherings and indoor celebrations can create more opportunities for respiratory viruses to spread.

On Desert Living, Dr. Sanjay Patel of the American Pharmacists Association discussed how community pharmacists can help people navigate testing and treatment options when symptoms develop, particularly when doctors’ offices and urgent care centers are busy.

Patel said early testing and appropriate treatment can help reduce the severity and duration of some respiratory illnesses. The right treatment depends on the virus, the patient’s health and how quickly care begins.

In California, pharmacists at participating pharmacies may be able to test and treat certain conditions, including COVID-19 and, where services are available, flu and RSV. Some pharmacies offer combination tests that can check for multiple viruses using a single swab.

Patel said people should check with their local pharmacy to find out which testing and treatment services are offered. Pharmacists can also review a patient’s medical history and current medications to help determine whether a treatment is appropriate.

Older adults, young children and people with underlying health conditions may face a higher risk of complications from respiratory infections. Patel highlighted conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and weakened immune systems.

For families preparing to travel during the holidays, Patel recommends contacting a local pharmacy if someone develops symptoms before departure. Testing and appropriate treatment may help people make informed decisions about their health and reduce the risk of spreading an infection to others.

Even pharmacies that do not offer testing and treatment may be able to direct patients to appropriate resources.

Patel emphasized that community pharmacists can be an accessible starting point for people seeking guidance when respiratory symptoms develop.