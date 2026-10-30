Agua Caliente Casinos Celebrates Halloween With Concerts, DJs and a $1,000 Costume Contest

Halloween weekend is bringing a full lineup of entertainment, music and special events to Agua Caliente Casinos locations across the Coachella Valley.

Tarah Smigun, Director of Advertising and Public Relations, and Pearl Anne Aguinaldo, Vice President of Marketing, shared details about the celebrations planned in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

At Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage, the weekend gets underway Thursday with performances by W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest. Tickets are still available through the casino's website.

Friday brings DJs, food and beverage specials on the casino floor, followed by the Ladies of Rock concert featuring Orianthi, Vixen and headliner Lita Ford.

At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, guests can enjoy DJs and dueling pianos at the center bar on Friday and Saturday. The Cascade Lounge will also feature DJs Friday night, followed by a free performance from local favorite Yvonne Trejo.

In Cathedral City, the casino is continuing its month-long After Midnight Halloween pop-up, inspired by Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Thursday features a country-themed night with dancing and costume prizes, while Friday brings Agave Nights, a dance party inside the tequila bar.

Saturday starts with a Halloween-themed blood drive in partnership with LifeStream Blood Bank. The bloodmobile will be outside the Cathedral City casino from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors will receive a $20 dining credit, redeemable at Café 111 or 360 Sports, along with a commemorative T-shirt.

The Halloween celebration continues Saturday night with a free Michael Jackson tribute concert on the outdoor terrace at 8 p.m.

A costume contest follows at 10 p.m., with $1,000 awarded to first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. Guests are encouraged to dress up, including in Michael Jackson-inspired costumes, although masks and heavy face paint are not permitted.

With music, dancing, prizes and activities across all three locations, Agua Caliente Casinos is offering several ways to celebrate Halloween throughout the Coachella Valley.