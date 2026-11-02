New Iron Deficiency Guidelines Could Help Millions of Americans Get Diagnosed Earlier

New recommendations from the American Society of Hematology could identify patients previously considered to have normal iron levels, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Millions of Americans may be living with iron deficiency without knowing it, as symptoms are often overlooked and traditional testing thresholds may have failed to identify some patients who could benefit from treatment.

New evidence-based guidelines from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) aim to change that by raising the ferritin threshold used to diagnose iron deficiency, potentially helping doctors identify the condition earlier, before it progresses to anemia.

On Desert Living, Dr. Jacqueline Powers discussed what the updated recommendations mean for patients and why recognizing iron deficiency is important.

An estimated 10 million adults in the United States have iron deficiency, along with millions of children. According to Powers, the condition frequently goes undiagnosed because symptoms such as fatigue are often attributed to stress, poor sleep, or other everyday factors.

She also explained that previous diagnostic thresholds were relatively low, meaning some patients may have been told their iron levels were normal when they were actually iron deficient.

Beyond fatigue, symptoms can include poor concentration, dizziness, headaches, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, and pale skin.

One unusual warning sign is a condition called pica, which involves cravings for nonfood substances. Powers said one of the most commonly reported cravings among people with iron deficiency is ice.

The updated guidelines emphasize the importance of ferritin testing. Ferritin measures the amount of iron stored in the body and is an important tool for identifying iron deficiency.

Powers noted that a standard blood count alone is not enough to determine whether someone has adequate iron stores. Patients concerned about iron deficiency should discuss specifically requesting a ferritin blood test with their healthcare provider.

Certain groups face a higher risk, including young children experiencing rapid growth, people with ongoing blood loss, pregnant individuals, and those with chronic inflammatory conditions. Menstrual bleeding and gastrointestinal blood loss can also contribute to iron deficiency.

Identifying the condition earlier can allow healthcare professionals to recommend iron supplementation before a patient develops anemia. It can also help doctors investigate the underlying reason for iron deficiency, which may sometimes be associated with a more serious medical condition.

Powers encourages patients who experience persistent symptoms or have concerns about their iron levels to speak with their healthcare provider about appropriate testing.

More information about the updated recommendations and iron deficiency is available through the American Society of Hematology at Hematology.org/IDA.