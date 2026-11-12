Desert Living: Stephanie Trantham Shares Holiday Decorating and Gift Ideas with MacKenzie-Childs

The holiday season is a time for creating a home that feels warm, festive and full of personal meaning. On Desert Living, home and lifestyle expert Stephanie Trantham, the creative voice behind The Broadmoor House, joined the show to share holiday decorating advice and gift ideas through her collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs.

Trantham says decorating for the holidays should begin with pieces that have personal meaning rather than simply following the latest color trends.

Whether it's a new find or a treasured family keepsake, she recommends incorporating items that bring back memories and reflect a family's personality. Using different color schemes throughout the home can also help make room for sentimental decorations.

For Trantham, holiday decorating is about creating an atmosphere that makes everyday moments feel special.

She also shared details about her custom ornament collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs, a brand that has become part of her family's holiday traditions.

Designed in the signature Broadmoor House colors of black, white and gold, the ornament features velvet, rhinestones, sparkle details and the Broadmoor House logo. Trantham says she hopes it will become part of other families' holiday traditions, gaining meaning as it is brought out year after year.

The conversation also highlighted MacKenzie-Childs pieces that combine beauty with everyday functionality. Trantham pointed to the brand's electric tea kettle as an example of an ordinary household item transformed into a decorative statement piece.

For holiday gifting, she recommends the custom ornament as a thoughtful option for host gifts, teachers or holiday ornament exchanges. Other suggestions include an everyday serving bowl, affordable stocking stuffers from the Wet Brush collaboration, and the brand's collectible electric tea kettle, available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Trantham says the most memorable gifts are often those that feel personal while also being useful.

For more holiday decorating inspiration, hosting ideas and seasonal style, viewers can follow The Broadmoor House on Instagram. The full MacKenzie-Childs collection is available at mackenziechilds.com.