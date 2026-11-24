A Coachella Valley company is taking advertising on the road, giving local businesses and families a new way to get their messages in front of the community.

Marcus Tillman, founder of BrightPath, created the company after discovering how difficult it can be for small businesses to stand out, even when they provide excellent service.

Tillman previously operated a window-cleaning business in the Valley, where he went door to door looking for customers. That experience showed him that doing good work doesn't always mean people will notice your business.

BrightPath uses trucks equipped with large LED screens to display mobile digital advertisements. Campaigns can promote business grand openings, special events, ticket sales and local promotions. The trucks can also be used for personal celebrations, including birthdays, graduations and quinceañeras.

Tillman says businesses can use the service to build awareness around a specific location, such as promoting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inviting nearby residents to visit.

One feature that sets BrightPath apart is its BrightPath IQ platform, which provides campaign tracking and analytics. Customers can follow the truck's location in real time, see which areas are being covered and track engagement through QR code scans and text-message responses.

Tillman says the goal is to give customers greater accountability and a better understanding of how their marketing dollars are being spent.

Businesses or families interested in using BrightPath are encouraged to share what they want to promote or celebrate, along with the date and general location. The company then works with customers to determine the best routes and times for the campaign.