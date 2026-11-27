As the nation reflects on gratitude and service during the holiday season, a new effort is underway to recognize thousands of women who served as military nurses during World War II.

Although more than 73,000 Army and Navy nurses volunteered during the war, their contributions have not yet received the Congressional Gold Medal recognition advocates say they deserve. According to congressional legislation, more than 59,000 Army nurses and 14,000 Navy nurses served during World War II.

On Desert Living, Brig. Gen. Clara Adams-Ender, a retired chief of the Army Nurse Corps, discussed the effort to secure the recognition.

Adams-Ender said the nurses volunteered to care for wounded American service members, traveling to locations throughout Europe, the Far East and the Philippines.

She said their service was essential to caring for troops during the war, and many of the women put their lives and careers on hold to serve their country.

The campaign is now focused on gaining congressional support for two pieces of bipartisan legislation: Senate Bill 2195 and House Resolution 4901, both known as the WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act.

The legislation would award a Congressional Gold Medal collectively to the women who served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during World War II.

Adams-Ender said the recognition would mean a great deal to the surviving nurses and their families, providing long-overdue acknowledgment of their service and sacrifice.

She also emphasized that the effort should remain bipartisan, noting that the nurses served without regard to political affiliation and that their recognition should receive support across party lines.

Viewers who want to help can contact their members of Congress and encourage them to support the legislation.

Adams-Ender said the goal is to make sure these women receive the recognition they deserve while they are still here to see it.

For the surviving World War II nurses, the Congressional Gold Medal would represent a long-awaited acknowledgment of their dedication and an opportunity to preserve their legacy for future generations of military nurses.

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