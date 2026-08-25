Dolly Parton Dies at 80: Country Music Legend Remembered for Iconic Career

Dolly Parton, the country music legend who rose from humble beginnings in the mountains of East Tennessee to become a singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman and philanthropist, has died at age 80.

Parton's family announced her death Tuesday.

Known as the Queen of Country Music, Parton built a career spanning decades and wrote and performed more than 3,000 songs, including 25 that reached No. 1.

Born in 1946 in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Parton grew up in a large family and often described her childhood as extremely poor. Those early experiences became part of her music, including the song "Coat of Many Colors," inspired by an actual coat her mother made for her.

Parton began performing at church as a child and appeared at the Grand Ole Opry at age 13. After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville, where her music career quickly took off.

Among her most famous songs are "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You." Parton once recalled that both songs were written during the same burst of creativity.

While Parton's version of "I Will Always Love You" topped the country charts, Whitney Houston's recording became an international phenomenon, selling more than 24 million copies and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Parton also became a major Hollywood star. She made her film debut in 1980's "9 to 5," alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and later starred in films including "Steel Magnolias."

Her influence extended well beyond entertainment. In her hometown of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, she opened Dollywood, which became a major theme park and tourist destination.

Parton also launched the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a childhood literacy program that provides free books to children around the world.

Despite decades of fame, Parton often emphasized her desire to use her success to help others.

"I just wanna be able to touch people and lift people up," Parton said in a 2016 interview. "I wanna put joy out there."

Parton's career left an impact on country music, Hollywood and communities around the world, while her songs and philanthropic work continued to inspire generations.