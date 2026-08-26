Tim Curry, Star of ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘Clue,’ Dies at 80

Tim Curry, the English actor who became a massively popular cult figure thanks to his performances in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Clue” and the TV miniseries “It,” has died. He was 80.

Police responded to a death investigation for a male in his 80s at La Maida street at 11:20pm Tuesday night, the LAPD said.

An immediate cause of death was unclear. In 2012, Curry suffered a major stroke and had been dealing with health problems in the years since.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.