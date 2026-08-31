Guilty Verdict Reached in Tupac Murder Trial

A guilty verdict has been reached in the murder trial of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, nearly 30 years after he was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutors argued that Duane “Keffe D” Davis helped orchestrate the 1996 shooting.

During closing arguments, prosecutors pointed to Davis’ role as a leader and his presence inside the vehicle during the attack.

The case remained unsolved for nearly three decades before Davis was charged.

Investigators say Davis’ own memoir helped reignite interest in the case. His accounts of the shooting also became part of the investigation that eventually led to his arrest and trial.

Davis now faces the possibility of life in prison.

No one else has been charged in connection with Shakur’s murder.