The Temptations Bring Motown Magic to Rancho Mirage This Labor Day Weekend

The Temptations are kicking off Labor Day weekend in the Coachella Valley. The Motown legends take the stage at The Show inside Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage this Friday, September 4, at 8 p.m.

Few groups in music history have a run like this one. Songs like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" have become staples that cross generations. The group's founding member, Otis Williams, has led the Temptations through every era since, from their 1960s breakthrough to today, and the group remains one of the biggest names in music.

Longtime member Terry Weeks, who has performed with the group for three decades, says fans can expect a night built for the whole family. "We're happy that we can provide a family friendly show," Weeks said. "No one has to stay home. You can bring the entire family and have a great time."

Tickets for Friday's show are available now.

Want to know what it's really like performing with a Motown institution? We sat down with Weeks ahead of the show to talk about joining the Temptations, performing at the Super Bowl, and the songs that still give him chills after all these years. Watch the full interview above.



