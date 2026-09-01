Olivia Rodrigo Festival Raises $10 Million for Women and Girls

Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival is proving to be a philanthropic success.

According to Variety, the festival raised approximately $10 million for nonprofits supporting women and girls. Rodrigo also said Melinda French Gates matched that amount.

The event, held Saturday in Irvine, featured an all-female lineup that included Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii and more. The funds are expected to benefit 10 different organizations.

Meanwhile, a celebration originally planned for Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday will still go ahead.

The event, called Dolly Fest, was originally planned for January, with Parton herself expected to host. A spokesperson previously said health issues forced the singer to step back.

Organizers now say Dolly Fest will take place next year in both Nashville and London, on back-to-back weekends. Dates have not yet been announced.

Organizers say the events will be a joyful celebration of Parton’s life rather than a traditional memorial.

HOLLYWOOD MINUTE

Film festival season is underway, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names and most anticipated movies making their debuts.

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, whose films include Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours and 28 Days Later, will kick off the Venice International Film Festival Wednesday with his latest movie, Ink, about British tabloid journalism.

Variety is also honoring Boyle with its Creative Impact in Directing Award for his distinctive approach to storytelling. Ink is scheduled to arrive in select theaters in December.

And there's a first look at The Last Photograph , a dramatic thriller from director Zack Snyder.

The film follows a former DEA agent who teams up with a washed-up war photographer while seeking revenge and redemption in the jungles of South America.

The Last Photograph is scheduled to have its world premiere September 13 at the Toronto International Film Festival and is expected to hit theaters in 2027.