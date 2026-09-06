Jimmy Kimmel Wins Emmy for ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

Jimmy Kimmel has won another Emmy, this time for his hosting duties on ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

Kimmel received the Creative Arts Emmy on Saturday in Los Angeles, marking the second consecutive year he has won the award.

The comedian became host of the popular game show in 2020.

Kimmel could add more hardware to his collection later this month. His late-night program, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 14.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has announced the firing of “Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton following allegations involving his viewing of a website containing sexual material, including inappropriate images of minors.

Thornton was suspended earlier this week after the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred aboard an American Airlines flight in May.

Thornton’s attorney has denied that his client did anything wrong.

According to his lawyer, Thornton was attempting to access a crisis-help website because of his previous work involving suicide prevention. The attorney said Thornton left the site after realizing what it contained and has not returned to it.

Thornton had served as the announcer for “Wheel of Fortune” since 2011.

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