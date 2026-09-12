Entertainment Report
Palm Springs Cultural Center Kicks Off New Season With Cinema Diverse
The Palm Springs Cultural Center is kicking off its new season with a week of movies, special guests and community events.
Opening week runs through September 17 and features classic films including “Strangers on a Train” and “Citizen Kane.”
The lineup also includes a free Wednesday night screening of “9 to 5” featuring a Dolly Parton tribute. Tickets for the free screening have already been distributed, but organizers say there are plenty of opportunities to experience the Cultural Center’s new season.
The celebration continues with Cinema Diverse, which runs through September 27.
According to Tim Raines of the Palm Springs Cultural Center, this year’s Cinema Diverse program includes 54 feature films, more than 100 short films and web series, and more than 40 filmmakers.
The festival brings a wide range of films and filmmakers to Palm Springs while continuing the Cultural Center’s role as a hub for arts, entertainment and community events.
With classic Hollywood films, special presentations and the expansive Cinema Diverse lineup, the new season offers movie fans plenty to see throughout September.
The Agua Caliente Entertainment Report is brought to you by Agua Caliente Casinos.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2026
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