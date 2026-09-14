Michael J. Fox receives Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at Emmys

Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award Monday night at the 78th Emmy Awards, honoring his decades of advocacy and efforts to advance Parkinson’s disease research.

Fox was recognized for his work bringing greater awareness to Parkinson’s disease and helping fund research into treatments and a cure through the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The Television Academy announced the honor in July, calling Fox’s contributions to Parkinson’s research and advocacy transformative. The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award is presented by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation to recognize philanthropic efforts that have a lasting impact on society.

During his acceptance speech, Fox reflected on Bob Hope’s humanitarian legacy and the support he received after publicly revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease at age 29. He later made his diagnosis public in 1998 and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000. The foundation has since supported more than $3 billion in Parkinson’s research programs.

The honor adds to Fox’s long list of Emmy recognition. The Television Academy lists him as a five-time Emmy winner with 19 nominations.

Fox’s former “The Good Wife” co-star Julianna Margulies presented him with the award during Monday night’s ceremony.

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