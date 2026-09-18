DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ Brings Filipino Folklore to the Big Screen

DreamWorks Animation is taking audiences into the magical, mysterious and sometimes frightening world of Filipino folklore with its new animated film, “Forgotten Island.”

The movie follows lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa, who discover a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali. The island is filled with magical and mythological creatures inspired by stories they grew up hearing from their Filipino families.

NBC’s Manny the Movie Guy spoke with directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado about bringing Filipino folklore to a major animated feature.

“If not now, then when?” the filmmakers said about the opportunity to tell a story rooted in Filipino culture.

Crawford and Mercado said the folklore needed to be more than a collection of interesting creatures. Instead, they wanted the mythology integrated into the story so audiences familiar with Filipino folklore could recognize it while those encountering it for the first time could also connect with it.

Among the creatures featured in the movie is The Dreaded Manananggal, voiced by Tony Award-winning Filipino performer Lea Salonga.

At the center of the story is the friendship between Jo and Raissa. H.E.R. voices Jo, while Liza Soberano voices Raissa. The characters have been best friends since grade school but are preparing to embark on separate paths after high school.

The filmmakers also shared a fun casting story involving Soberano. She originally auditioned for the role of Jo, but the filmmakers ultimately felt she was better suited for Raissa.

The story takes Jo and Raissa to Nakali, where they encounter creatures that include friends and foes. They are also joined by Raww, a well-meaning but hapless weredog voiced by Dave Franco.

The filmmakers say the folklore is an important part of the storytelling rather than simply a backdrop for the characters.

For Mercado, the project offers an opportunity to bring Filipino culture and mythology to audiences around the world.

“Forgotten Island” also features Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng in the voice cast.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” opens in theaters Sept. 25.

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