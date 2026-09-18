Passes for 2027 Stagecoach Festival Go on Sale Today

INDIO (CNS) - Passes will go on sale today for the 2027 Stagecoach

Country Music Festival, with Garth Brooks, Zach Top and Riley Green set to

headline.



The three-day festival will take place April 23-25 at the Empire Polo

Club in Indio, located at 81-800 51st Ave. Passes will go on sale at 11 a.m.

Friday at stagecoachfestival.com.



Riley Green will headline the festival's first day April 23, which

will also feature Shaboozey, Cody Jinks, Gretchen Wilson and others.



Zach Top will headline the second day of the festival, which will also

feature Willie Nelson & Family, Journey, Charley Crockett, Stephen Wilson

Jr., The Fray, Vincent Mason and Tedeschi Trucks Band.



Garth Brooks will close out the festival April 25, with Kelly

Clarkson, Pitbull, Carín León, Matchbox Twenty and David Lee Roth also

scheduled to perform that day.



The Late Night on Mustang stage will feature Florida Georgia Line,

Sean Paul, Flo Rida, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse and Diplo's Honkytonk.