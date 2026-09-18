Entertainment Report
Passes for 2027 Stagecoach Festival Go on Sale Today
INDIO (CNS) - Passes will go on sale today for the 2027 Stagecoach
Country Music Festival, with Garth Brooks, Zach Top and Riley Green set to
headline.
The three-day festival will take place April 23-25 at the Empire Polo
Club in Indio, located at 81-800 51st Ave. Passes will go on sale at 11 a.m.
Friday at stagecoachfestival.com.
Riley Green will headline the festival's first day April 23, which
will also feature Shaboozey, Cody Jinks, Gretchen Wilson and others.
Zach Top will headline the second day of the festival, which will also
feature Willie Nelson & Family, Journey, Charley Crockett, Stephen Wilson
Jr., The Fray, Vincent Mason and Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Garth Brooks will close out the festival April 25, with Kelly
Clarkson, Pitbull, Carín León, Matchbox Twenty and David Lee Roth also
scheduled to perform that day.
The Late Night on Mustang stage will feature Florida Georgia Line,
Sean Paul, Flo Rida, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse and Diplo's Honkytonk.
By: City News Service
September 18, 2026
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