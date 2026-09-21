Entertainment Report
Fall Movie Season Brings New Adventures, Sequels and Classic Stories to Theaters
The fall movie season arrives with a lineup of new adventures, sequels and fresh takes on familiar stories heading to theaters over the next several weeks.
Rick Damagella has a preview of some of the biggest movies arriving this fall.
The season gets underway Sept. 25 with the animated adventure “Forgotten Island,” which brings a new story to theaters. Current theater listings confirm the Sept. 25 release date.
On Oct. 9, Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning” arrives in theaters. Jeremy Strong portrays Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in the follow-up to Sorkin’s Oscar-winning “The Social Network.” Current theater listings show the film opening Oct. 9.
Oct. 16 brings a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. The film also stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe and Frank Dillane.
November brings several high-profile releases.
“The Cat in the Hat,” an animated take on the Dr. Seuss classic, arrives Nov. 6. The same day, “Godzilla Minus Zero” stomps into theaters as a follow-up to the 2023 Oscar-winning “Godzilla Minus One.” Current theater listings confirm both films for Nov. 6.
Christmas arrives early on Nov. 13 with “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” starring Johnny Depp.
Then, on Nov. 20, fans return to the world of Panem for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which explores the events surrounding the 50th Hunger Games. The film is currently scheduled for a Nov. 20 theatrical release.
With animated adventures, literary classics, monsters and returning franchises, the fall movie calendar offers plenty of options for audiences heading to theaters in the coming weeks.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
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