Ella Langley sets Billboard record as ‘Choosin’ Texas’ reaches 23 weeks at No. 1

Ella Langley is making Billboard history.

Her hit song “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which previously held the record with 22 weeks at the top of the chart.

The country song, released in October 2025, has become one of the biggest hits of 2026, reaching listeners beyond the traditional country audience.

According to industry data cited by The Associated Press, “Choosin’ Texas” had more than 911 million on-demand streams in the United States and 1.26 billion globally as of mid-August.

Meanwhile, Netflix is keeping “Crew Girl” in the lineup.

The coming-of-age teen drama has been renewed for a second season less than two weeks after its September 10 premiere. Netflix announced the renewal Tuesday, September 22.

“Crew Girl” stars Miku Martineau as Teagan Tao, a teenage rowing standout who joins the boys’ varsity crew at Easton Prep after discovering the school does not have a girls’ rowing team.

The first season has remained in Netflix’s English TV Top 10 since its debut. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.

Martineau said she is excited to return, with more of the characters’ relationships and rowing storylines still to explore.

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