Entertainment Report
Jalen Brunson Brings NBA Championship Energy to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere
Jalen Brunson is trading in his basketball jersey for the bright lights of Studio 8H this weekend as the New York Knicks star makes his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.”
Brunson will host the Season 52 premiere Saturday, Sept. 26, with KATSEYE serving as the musical guest. The episode marks the first time Brunson has hosted the long-running NBC sketch comedy show.
It is the latest stop in what has been a memorable year for the Knicks point guard.
Brunson helped lead New York to its first NBA championship in 53 years this summer and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 NBA Finals.
That championship run also earned Brunson a key to New York City.
“Key to the city? Yeah, I got it after we won the NBA Finals,” Brunson said.
Things have moved quickly since then.
“It’s been a long summer, but also a very short summer,” Brunson said of the whirlwind that followed the championship. “So it’s something that will be a lasting memory.”
Hosting “SNL,” however, was not something Brunson had expected.
“Not in a million years, not going to lie to you,” he said. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Now, instead of facing defenders on the hardwood, Brunson is facing a different kind of pressure under the studio lights.
“There will definitely be some nerves,” Brunson said. “But hopefully once the lights turn on, all that goes away.”
Brunson is joining a relatively small group of NBA players who have hosted “Saturday Night Live,” including Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and LeBron James.
For Brunson, the opportunity is both unusual and memorable.
“Honestly, it’s really cool. It’s a really unique experience and a really unique honor as well,” he said.
The timing also gives Brunson a chance to celebrate his championship before the Knicks begin defending their title.
The team is scheduled to raise its championship banner before opening the new season Oct. 20 against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.
“To feel that energy in the arena again, it’ll be special,” Brunson said.
But first, Brunson has some comedy to deliver.
He’ll take the “SNL” stage alongside KATSEYE, the Grammy-nominated global girl group making its debut as the show's musical guest. The group recently released its third EP, “WILD,” and is currently on its “WILDWORLD” tour.
The Season 52 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” airs Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
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