‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Top Weekend Box Office

“Avengers: Endgame Encore” returned to theaters and claimed the top spot at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $26 million over the weekend.

The expanded rerelease of the 2019 Marvel blockbuster topped a competitive weekend that included several new films. Disney said the film also brought in an estimated $86 million globally, pushing the worldwide total for “Avengers: Endgame” to about $2.885 billion. The Walt Disney Company said the rerelease is now the second-highest global debut for a rereleased film.

The return to theaters comes ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is scheduled for release in December.

“Resident Evil” dropped from first place to second in its second weekend, taking in an estimated $23.3 million. Its two-week domestic total reached $103.5 million.

Brad Pitt’s survival thriller “Heart of the Beast” debuted in third place with an estimated $20 million. It narrowly finished ahead of A24’s “Primetime,” which opened in fourth place with $19.2 million.

The animated adventure “Forgotten Island” debuted in fifth place with $12.8 million in ticket sales.

The weekend marked a strong showing for theaters, with all five of the top films earning more than $10 million domestically. The reported figures were consistent with final weekend estimates published by TheWrap.

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