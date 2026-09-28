Entertainment Report
East of Eden: New Limited Series Goes Beyond James Dean Film
The new limited series “East of Eden” goes far beyond the story audiences saw in the iconic 1955 movie starring James Dean.
Based on John Steinbeck’s classic novel, the new series explores more of the book’s characters and their complicated relationships across generations.
Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Feist star in the new adaptation.
At the center of the story is the idea that evil is not always easy to recognize.
“I believe there are monsters born in this world to human parents,” the story says. “A monster is a variation from the accepted normal.”
The new series also has a direct connection to the classic film.
Zoe Kazan, who created the new adaptation, is the granddaughter of Elia Kazan, the director of the 1955 film starring James Dean.
But Kazan said the original movie only covered a small portion of Steinbeck’s novel.
“The film is just the last, like, fourth of the book, really,” Kazan said. “And it’s a pretty loose adaptation of that.”
Kazan said she was captivated by Steinbeck’s novel and particularly interested in its characters and the story’s intergenerational themes.
“I was so captivated by the book and so curious about its characters and so swept up in its intergenerational pull,” she said.
That depth was also part of what attracted the actors to the project.
“All these characters are pretty rich,” one of the actors said, explaining that there was more to explore as performers and, ultimately, more for audiences to consider.
Pugh’s character, Kathy, is particularly complex.
“With Kathy, I think she is so many things,” Pugh said. “Part of breaking her down was allowing her to be lots of things and to not pigeonholing her into one attribute of her personality.”
The series explores the complicated nature of its characters and the ways good and evil can appear in unexpected forms.
“Evil is not always apparent at first glance. It can come cloaked in goodness or beauty.”
While the James Dean film remains one of the best-known adaptations of Steinbeck’s work, the new limited series has the opportunity to explore far more of the novel and its generations of characters.
“To a monster, the norm must seem monstrous.”
“East of Eden” offers a new interpretation of Steinbeck’s story while maintaining a connection to the film that helped make the novel a part of Hollywood history.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2026
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