Entertainment Report
Disney Cuts 300 Jobs as Rod Stewart Announces Final Tour and October Movies Hit Theaters
Disney has laid off approximately 300 employees as the company looks for ways to reduce costs under new CEO Josh D'Amaro.
According to CNBC, the cuts primarily affect technology and human resources positions.
The layoffs are the latest in a series of workforce reductions since D'Amaro succeeded Bob Iger as Disney's CEO in March. The company warned during its August earnings report that it was evaluating additional ways to reduce costs and streamline operations.
Rod Stewart Announces Final Rock Tour
Rock legend Rod Stewart says he is not retiring, but he is planning what he describes as his final rock and roll tour.
The Final Encore tour is scheduled to take place across Europe and the United Kingdom between April and July 2027.
Stewart also has performances scheduled in Florida and Georgia in March, followed by a Colorado show next September.
The 81-year-old singer recently canceled a Cincinnati performance and the remainder of his Las Vegas residency after experiencing health issues. His representatives say he is recovering after undergoing a coronary stent procedure.
Presale tickets are available through October 2, with general sales beginning the same day.
October Movies Coming to Theaters
October also brings a new slate of movies to theaters.
"Rolling Loud: The Movie" opens October 2, starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife in a comedy set around a hip-hop festival.
"The Social Reckoning," Aaron Sorkin's follow-up to the Oscar-winning "The Social Network," arrives October 9.
The video game adaptation "Street Fighter" hits theaters October 16.
DC Comics' "Clayface," a body-horror film centered on the comic book character, arrives October 23.
And "Wicker" opens October 30, offering a romantic comedy set in medieval times involving a woman who marries a man-made man.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2026
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About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you get excited or stressed about the upcoming holiday season (or both) ?
BREAKING: Human remains believed to be those of 17-year-old T’neya Tovar have been discovered at a second site in the Salton City area, according to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. A skull and rib cage were found during a search involving Imperial County investigators and the FBI. Testing is still needed to confirm the remains belong to Tovar. The discovery comes one day after suspect Finebloom pleaded guilty to torture and voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that could result in a sentence of 13 years to life. More details on NBCPalmSprings.com
NBC Palm Springs went back to Indio Hills today after Dillon Road flooded last night, forcing many residents to leave. One resident told us he is back today, working on repairs—after his home faced extensive damage in the flood. be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for a live look at the area today. #coachellavalley #weather #flood #indiohills #weather
This afternoon in Salton City, the FBI and Imperial County Sheriff’s Department were in the neighborhood of Abraham Feinbloom. Searching just after a plea deal was made to where Feinbloom agreed to show investigators where the remains of T’Neya Tovar are. Feinbloom pled guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. Tonight you’ll hear from neighbors who have been following the case from the very beginning, that story will be on nbcpalmsprings.com #nbcpalmsprings #abrahamfeinbloom #fyp #murdercase #missingteenager
“WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?” Why won’t CVUSD just open the books? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #cvusd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
🌧️ Flash flooding swept across parts of the Coachella Valley overnight, leaving vehicles stranded and roads closed. CHP and emergency crews responded as water, rocks and debris impacted roadways in Indio Hills and along Dillon Road. Drivers in that area are urged to use alternate routes.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Who’s your baseball team?
Salton city resident Abraham Feinbloom is expected to take a plea deal in the murder case of 17 year old T’Neya Tovar. Under the plea deal obtained by the Imperial County Criminal Courthouse, Feinbloom will plead guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. According to court records, he is also expected to assist law enforcement in finding the rest of the victim’s remains. Our @newsbyalondra will be inside the courtroom for his official sentencing Tuesday, September 29th with the very latest.
“Of you can’t find things out as a Board President… then what are they hiding?” Why is the elected board president being blocked from financial records? Drop your thoughts below👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #coachella #localnews #nbcpalmsprings