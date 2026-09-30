Disney Cuts 300 Jobs as Rod Stewart Announces Final Tour and October Movies Hit Theaters

Disney has laid off approximately 300 employees as the company looks for ways to reduce costs under new CEO Josh D'Amaro.

According to CNBC, the cuts primarily affect technology and human resources positions.

The layoffs are the latest in a series of workforce reductions since D'Amaro succeeded Bob Iger as Disney's CEO in March. The company warned during its August earnings report that it was evaluating additional ways to reduce costs and streamline operations.

Rod Stewart Announces Final Rock Tour

Rock legend Rod Stewart says he is not retiring, but he is planning what he describes as his final rock and roll tour.

The Final Encore tour is scheduled to take place across Europe and the United Kingdom between April and July 2027.

Stewart also has performances scheduled in Florida and Georgia in March, followed by a Colorado show next September.

The 81-year-old singer recently canceled a Cincinnati performance and the remainder of his Las Vegas residency after experiencing health issues. His representatives say he is recovering after undergoing a coronary stent procedure.

Presale tickets are available through October 2, with general sales beginning the same day.

October Movies Coming to Theaters

October also brings a new slate of movies to theaters.

"Rolling Loud: The Movie" opens October 2, starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife in a comedy set around a hip-hop festival.

"The Social Reckoning," Aaron Sorkin's follow-up to the Oscar-winning "The Social Network," arrives October 9.

The video game adaptation "Street Fighter" hits theaters October 16.

DC Comics' "Clayface," a body-horror film centered on the comic book character, arrives October 23.

And "Wicker" opens October 30, offering a romantic comedy set in medieval times involving a woman who marries a man-made man.