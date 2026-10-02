Dakota Johnson Returns to Host “Saturday Night Live” for Third Time

Dakota Johnson is returning to “Saturday Night Live” this week for her third time as host.

Cast member Ben Marshall says working with last week’s host, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, was a highlight.

Brunson made his “SNL” hosting debut last week, appearing in a sketch as an undercover office worker who couldn’t make a basketball shot until revealing that he was actually Jalen Brunson.

Marshall says the cast was genuinely surprised when Brunson finally made the shot during the live broadcast.

This week, Johnson returns to Studio 8H, reuniting with Marshall and the rest of the cast.

Marshall says Johnson’s previous appearance was memorable, particularly her work with the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Johnson has been known for her dry and sometimes cutting sense of humor, including roasting Marshall and his fellow cast members in a previous sketch.

Marshall says Johnson is able to deliver those jokes while still winning over the audience.

“She can be like really cutting in a really funny way, but you're always on her side,” Marshall said.

Johnson’s third appearance as host comes with musical guest Turnstile.

“Saturday Night Live” airs this week on NBC.