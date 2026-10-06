Emmy Awards Moving to Streaming-Only Format With Prime Video Deal

The Emmy Awards are moving to streaming next year, ending decades of the ceremony rotating among traditional broadcast television networks.

The Television Academy announced a new six-year deal with Prime Video that will make the Emmy Awards available exclusively through streaming beginning next year.

The ceremony will not air on a traditional broadcast network under the new agreement.

Viewers will not need a Prime Video subscription to watch the Emmys. Prime Video plans to stream the ceremony on its free, advertising-supported version of the platform.

The move marks a significant shift for one of television's biggest awards shows, which has traditionally been carried by major broadcast networks.

The new agreement gives Prime Video the exclusive streaming rights to the ceremony for six years, as the Television Academy continues adapting its awards broadcasts to an increasingly streaming-focused television audience.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.