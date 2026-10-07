Entertainment Report
“The Social Reckoning” Takes on Facebook and the Impact of Social Media
Aaron Sorkin is returning to the world of Facebook with “The Social Reckoning,” a new film that follows his Oscar-winning 2010 movie “The Social Network.”
The film stars Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison and Wunmi Mosaku and takes a closer look at the impact Facebook and other social media platforms have had on society.
“The Social Reckoning” focuses on concerns surrounding political misinformation, radicalization, hate speech and the effects of social media on young people.
Sorkin says he wanted the film to tackle serious issues while still making it entertaining for audiences.
The movie is inspired by real-world events and follows journalists and former insiders as they examine what they believe are the consequences of Facebook's influence.
“The Social Reckoning” opens in U.S. theaters Friday, October 9.
The Motion Picture Association has rated the film R for language.
By: CNN Newsource
October 7, 2026
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