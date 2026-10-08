Entertainment Report
‘Angel and Badman’ Puts a Modern Twist on the Classic Western
The classic Western story of the angel and the bad man gets a modern makeover in “Angel and Badman,” a film centered on love, forgiveness and redemption.
Manny the Movie Guy spoke with the cast about reimagining the familiar story while paying homage to the Western films that inspired it.
The actor playing Zachary, the film’s “bad man,” says he understood the project was not simply a remake, but an entirely new version that respects its source material while taking the story in a different direction.
The film explores themes of innocence, sincerity and redemption, with the cast describing it as a reminder of a time when stories about love and forgiveness were more common.
The film’s central female character, Penny Jean, is also more complicated than the traditional “angel” archetype. Her performer says the character’s humor, grit and life experiences made her much more layered than the title might suggest.
The cast also embraces the Western genre, with several actors saying they enjoyed the opportunity to return to the familiar setting and style.
Asked why audiences should saddle up for the movie, one cast member summed it up in a single word: “Hope.”
Another chose “Redemption.”
“Angel and Badman” opens October 9.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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