‘Gone With the Wind’ Returns to Theaters and ‘The Social Reckoning’ Debuts

One of Hollywood’s most iconic films is returning to theaters, while a new movie from writer and director Aaron Sorkin takes aim at misinformation and the influence of social media.

“Gone With the Wind,” the classic drama that won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, returns to theaters Saturday for a limited five-day engagement. Fans can find screening information through Fathom Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning” explores concerns surrounding social media and the spread of misinformation. Sorkin has pointed to the number of Americans who get their news from Facebook as a statistic that caught his attention.

Sorkin says he hopes the film reaches lawmakers who have the power to make changes, as well as people who may be relying on misleading information online. He argues that getting influential people to change their behavior can require creating enough pressure to prompt action.

“Gone With the Wind” is returning to the big screen for a limited time, while “The Social Reckoning” brings the conversation about social media and misinformation to movie theaters.

For more entertainment headlines, watch the Hollywood Minute with David Daniel.