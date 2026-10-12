Actress Selma Blair Hospitalized After Alleged Incident Aboard Delta Flight

Actress Selma Blair was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition following an alleged incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Sunday night.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, police responded to a report of a physically abusive passenger aboard the flight after it arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Authorities identified the passenger as Blair, who was taken into custody and later transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the Port Authority.

The FBI is investigating the incident. The agency’s New York field office declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Blair’s representative said Monday that the actress experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. The representative said Blair received immediate medical attention after the plane landed and was in stable condition.

Delta Air Lines said it has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior and emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew members is its priority. The airline confirmed that law enforcement met the plane upon arrival.

Blair, known for her roles in “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde” and the “Hellboy” franchise, revealed in 2018 that she has multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system.

In 2021, she was the subject of a documentary that explored her treatment and experiences living with the condition.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details about the incident have not been released.