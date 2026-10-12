Hollywood Takes Aim at Silicon Valley in New Wave of Tech-Focused Films

Hollywood is turning its attention to Silicon Valley, with a new lineup of films examining the technology industry's most powerful figures and controversial companies.

Among the projects is a film exploring the final days of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes before she entered prison, along with a documentary examining Elon Musk and his growing influence.

Another upcoming film, “Artificial,” dramatizes the rise of OpenAI, with Andrew Garfield portraying CEO Sam Altman.

The technology industry's relationship with Hollywood has evolved over the years. In 2010, “The Social Network” told the story of Facebook's founding and Mark Zuckerberg's early years. The Oscar-winning film was based on Ben Mezrich's book “The Accidental Billionaires.”

Its follow-up, “The Social Reckoning,” arrives in theaters this weekend. The film focuses on Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who leaked internal company documents and testified before Congress in 2021, raising concerns that the company prioritized profits over people. Meta has denied wrongdoing in separate social media addiction litigation.

Mezrich says stories about technology companies have become increasingly critical. Rather than focusing on young entrepreneurs challenging established institutions, newer films explore the consequences of the power and influence those companies have accumulated.

The growing attention comes as technology companies face heightened scrutiny over artificial intelligence safety, social media's effects on users and the responsibilities of industry leaders.

For Haugen, the films offer an opportunity to encourage public discussion during a period of rapid technological change. She sees art as a way for people to seek meaning and guidance as society navigates the industry's expanding influence.

With more films examining technology's biggest names and companies, Hollywood's focus on Silicon Valley appears far from over.