‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 Raises the Stakes With New Alliances and Political Intrigue

Global stability and two marriages are on the line in the upcoming season of “The Diplomat.”

The Netflix political drama returns with more international intrigue, complicated alliances and personal conflicts involving its central characters.

Stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell are joined by Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford, whose additions bring new energy to the series.

The show’s creator says bringing Janney and Whitford into the mix changes the dynamic, with the actors introducing different approaches, personalities and rhythms to the story.

Russell and Sewell also praised the creative chemistry among the cast, describing how their performances build on one another and often take scenes in unexpected directions.

With the four actors sharing scenes, the competition and collaboration raise the intensity, pushing everyone to bring their best performances.

The new season continues to blend international crises with the complicated personal lives of its characters, including the marriage between Russell’s Kate Wyler and Sewell’s Hal Wyler.

As political decisions carry increasingly personal consequences, viewers can expect more twists, sharp dialogue and shifting loyalties.

David Daniel reports from Hollywood on the latest season of “The Diplomat.”