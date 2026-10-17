Al Pacino to Receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, Samuel L. Jackson to Star in New Spinoff

The entertainment industry is looking ahead to awards season and the holidays, with major announcements involving Al Pacino, Samuel L. Jackson and Hallmark Channel.

Pacino has been named the recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, the union’s highest honor recognizing career accomplishments and humanitarian work. He is scheduled to receive the award at the 33rd Annual Actor Awards on February 28.

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson is returning to the world of Tulsa King with a new spinoff titled Frisco King. Jackson will star as New Orleans gangster Lee Washington, who establishes himself in Frisco, Texas. The series is scheduled to premiere December 18 on Paramount+.

Hallmark Channel has also launched its annual Countdown to Christmas programming. The holiday movie lineup begins with Tis the Season for Set-Ups, premiering Friday.

The network plans to release nearly three dozen original holiday movies over the next 10 weeks, with new films scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

From award-season honors to new streaming series and holiday movies, Hollywood is already gearing up for the busy months ahead.