Darren Criss to Perform at Palm Springs Plaza Theatre for 90th Anniversary

The Historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs is kicking off its 90th anniversary celebration with a special concert by Darren Criss on Dec. 1.

The performance will also mark one year since the historic venue reopened following a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Criss is known for his role on the television series “Glee” and his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” He also earned a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway musical “Maybe Happy Ending.”

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through the Plaza Theatre’s website.

The event launches the theater’s 90th anniversary celebration, honoring a venue that has been part of Palm Springs’ entertainment history since it first opened in 1936.

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