Hollywood Minute: ‘Carrie’ Renewed, ‘Tangles’ Wins Festival Prize and Bill Murray Hits the Golf Course

Today’s Hollywood Minute brings updates on a hit Stephen King adaptation, an award-winning animated film and a new golf series featuring Bill Murray.

Prime Video has renewed “Carrie” for a second season. The modern adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, developed by Mike Flanagan, debuted October 7 and reportedly reached number one on the streaming platform in more than 105 countries.

Meanwhile, “Tangles” took home the top prize at the ninth annual Animation Is Film Festival. Based on Sarah Leavitt’s graphic novel, the film follows a family navigating the challenges of a matriarch’s dementia. It is scheduled to open in New York and Los Angeles on November 27, with a wider release planned for January.

And Bill Murray is heading to the golf course in “Rory in Ireland,” a six-part documentary series following Murray and his friends as they explore Ireland and play some of the country’s most celebrated golf courses. The series premieres Sunday on Paramount+.

That’s the latest from Hollywood.