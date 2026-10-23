Entertainment Report
Hollywood Minute: ‘Carrie’ Renewed, ‘Tangles’ Wins Festival Prize and Bill Murray Hits the Golf Course
Today’s Hollywood Minute brings updates on a hit Stephen King adaptation, an award-winning animated film and a new golf series featuring Bill Murray.
Prime Video has renewed “Carrie” for a second season. The modern adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, developed by Mike Flanagan, debuted October 7 and reportedly reached number one on the streaming platform in more than 105 countries.
Meanwhile, “Tangles” took home the top prize at the ninth annual Animation Is Film Festival. Based on Sarah Leavitt’s graphic novel, the film follows a family navigating the challenges of a matriarch’s dementia. It is scheduled to open in New York and Los Angeles on November 27, with a wider release planned for January.
And Bill Murray is heading to the golf course in “Rory in Ireland,” a six-part documentary series following Murray and his friends as they explore Ireland and play some of the country’s most celebrated golf courses. The series premieres Sunday on Paramount+.
That’s the latest from Hollywood.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
The hiring of interim City Manager Jim Vanderpool is drawing criticism online over allegations of previous homophobic remarks and harassment. Vanderpool is pushing back, saying the complaint at the center of the controversy was misinterpreted. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for the full report #palmsprings #lgbtqcommunity #coachellavalley #localnews #760
🦷🇺🇸 George Washington’s teeth had a story of their own… and trust us, it’s WILD. 😂👀 Forget the cherry tree—this is the history lesson nobody saw coming! 🍒🤯 Would YOU want to know the truth? 👇😂 🎭 Catch the laughs with Mann on the Aisle! #MannOnTheAisle #GeorgeWashington #WeirdHistory #HistoryFacts #comedytheatre
As Palm Springs Pride organizers prepare for the annual celebration, one local organization is questioning the reasons why they won’t be allowed to participate. Our @newsbyalondra has the full story in the 5,6 and 11 p.m newscast.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding three city council candidate forums ahead of the November Election. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear from the President of the Chamber of Commerce who breaks down what residents should know about what they can expect from these forums. #coachellavalley #elections2026 #localnews #citycouncil #candidateforum
Small mistake or a matter of transparency? What’s your take? Drop a comment below 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #desertrecreationdistrict #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.
Watch a gargantuan, 5.7-mile-long train nab a world record as it disappears over the horizon!
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do yoga?
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings
Your face may reveal more than you think. Researchers developed AI that analyzes facial photos for clues about biological age and cancer survival. Potentially a future tool to help doctors? 🥼