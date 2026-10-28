Entertainment Report
Ernie Johnson to Leave ‘Inside the NBA’ After 2027 Season
Ernie Johnson is preparing to leave “Inside the NBA” after nearly four decades as the face of the popular basketball studio show.
Johnson announced his departure in a video posted to social media Wednesday, saying he will step away after the 2026-27 basketball season ends.
“It's just time,” Johnson said.
The 70-year-old has been a fixture on the program for 37 years, working alongside analysts who have helped make the show one of basketball's best-known studio broadcasts.
Johnson pointed to recent health challenges, including heart issues and his recovery from bypass surgery, as factors in his decision. He also said he wants to spend more time with his family.
His departure does not mean he is retiring from broadcasting altogether.
Johnson said he plans to remain involved in college basketball coverage during March Madness and continue working on projects for networks including CBS and TNT.
His announcement marks the end of a significant chapter for “Inside the NBA,” a show known for its mix of basketball analysis, humor and on-air chemistry among its longtime hosts.
Johnson's continued involvement in broadcasting means viewers may still see him covering major sporting events, even after he leaves the NBA studio program.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
After fighting for labor and civil rights for decades…american labor leader Dolores Huerta has passed away. However, in the city of Coachella, friends and colleagues say her memory will live on forever—on and off the fields. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for @maria_nvtv full report. #DoloresHuerta #LatinaHistory #FarmworkerRights #CoachellaValley #CommunityImpact
🥊 THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ON THE ICE! 🏒 Tucson’s No. 3 is handed fighting penalties and a game misconduct after his second fight of the night against the Firebirds! 🔥 Emotions are running high as the Firebirds take on Tucson tonight! #Firebirds ##CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Hockey #hockeyfights
IT’S GAME TIME IN THE DESERT! NBC Palm Springs’ Tim O’Brien is on hand to kick things off as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight! 🐦🔥 The energy is building, the fans are ready, and it’s time for some hockey action! Who’s ready to cheer on the Firebirds? 🙌 📍 Acrisure Arena 🏒 Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Let’s go, Firebirds! 🔥 #NBCPalmSprings #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena TucsonRoadrunners TimOBrien DesertHockey
🎭 Mann on the Aisle: Opening Night of “& Juliet”! Our Kevin Mann takes us inside opening night of & Juliet at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert! Find out what he thought of the hit musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and asks: What if Juliet’s story didn’t end there? #MannOnTheAisle #AndJuliet #McCallumTheatre #PalmDesert #NBCPalmSprings Broadway
In 1981, millionaire Thelma Gaston disappeared, leaving her family with decades of unanswered questions. Now, advances in genetic genealogy and forensic technology have helped solve the mystery of what happened to her. After 45 years, Thelma’s identity is restored, and her full story is finally being told. Watch Identifying Jane Doe: Thelma Gaston’s story only on NBC Palm Springs. #coldcase #coachellavalley #solved #nbcpalmsprings #thelmagaston
🚨 EXCESSIVE FORCE ADMISSION: A former Desert Hot Springs police officer has pleaded guilty after using excessive force on two 17-year-old boys during an arrest in 2024. Johnny Acosta, 31, had his felony charges reduced to misdemeanors as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. Acosta was fired from the department following an internal investigation. #DesertHotSprings #PoliceMisconduct #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
☕️ Social Time: what’s your favorite brand of coffee? And Jerry asks if a K-Cup is an A-Cup. 😂
Zero room for error. Watching this semi clip the mountainside on Highway 74 will have you holding your breath. Does a truck this size belong on a road this narrow? Let us know what you think in the comments👇 #therogginreport #hwy74 #trafficalert #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
El Niño season is here, and the Coachella Valley could see heavier rainfall and flash flooding this winter. Brett Rosen speaks with Palm Springs fire officials about flood dangers, water rescues, and how to prepare. Watch all week on NBC Palm Springs and visit NBCPalmSprings.com. #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley #ElNino #flashflooding
🚨 FORMER COACHELLA SCHOOL EMPLOYEE FACING FELONY SEX CRIME CHARGES A 26-year-old former employee of Nova Academy Early College High School in Coachella is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student. Brittany Jaramillo of Indio faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors say the alleged abuse occurred in September 2025. Authorities say a tip led to her arrest last week. The school confirms she is no longer employed there. The judge set her bail at $30,000 and she is now out of custody on an ankle monitor. #Coachella #Indio #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #LocalNews #NovaAcademy