Ernie Johnson to Leave ‘Inside the NBA’ After 2027 Season

Ernie Johnson is preparing to leave “Inside the NBA” after nearly four decades as the face of the popular basketball studio show.

Johnson announced his departure in a video posted to social media Wednesday, saying he will step away after the 2026-27 basketball season ends.

“It's just time,” Johnson said.

The 70-year-old has been a fixture on the program for 37 years, working alongside analysts who have helped make the show one of basketball's best-known studio broadcasts.

Johnson pointed to recent health challenges, including heart issues and his recovery from bypass surgery, as factors in his decision. He also said he wants to spend more time with his family.

His departure does not mean he is retiring from broadcasting altogether.

Johnson said he plans to remain involved in college basketball coverage during March Madness and continue working on projects for networks including CBS and TNT.

His announcement marks the end of a significant chapter for “Inside the NBA,” a show known for its mix of basketball analysis, humor and on-air chemistry among its longtime hosts.

Johnson's continued involvement in broadcasting means viewers may still see him covering major sporting events, even after he leaves the NBA studio program.

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